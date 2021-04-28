(WFSB) – Here’s something you don’t see every day: Horses at the drive-thru window.
It was a warm day earlier this month in Enfield, so Jim Strempfer of Harrington Stables decided to take two of his horses for a stroll …and an iced coffee at Dunkin’.
The black Percheron horses named Star and Sue made their way along the edge of Route 140, giving drivers quite the surprise.
Strempfer says it’s a way to give them a little exercise. “If you take them out twice a year you may have a few problems; but if you drive them all the time and you use them, you have quite a relationship and they trust you 100% and you can go pretty much everywhere. Even Dunkin' Donuts.”
