(WFSB) – Music filled the air at a local hospital to honor some very special healthcare heroes.
Local musicians gathered in the lobby of Norwalk hospital a few weeks back with performances dedicated to the hardworking nurses who have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic.
Sky Mercede of ‘Forever Sweet Bakery’ in Norwalk was the driving force behind the event. “Nurses choose compassion over fear. We need them and they need our support.”
Not only did Mercede supply some sweet treats, but he also brought his good friend and musician Dave Lindsay who then put the word out to the music community.
The week of live performances was not only moving, but also showed hope and gratitude all through the power of music.
