(WFSB) – A young girl in the Midwest is making an impact here in Connecticut.
10-year-old Ella Crabtree of Kentucky knew she wanted to help the non-profit ‘Haitian Health Foundation’ after receiving a flyer in the mail.
The foundation based out of Norwich focuses on improving the health and well-being of women, children, and families in that country through healthcare, education, and community development.
Ella began making and selling banana bread and then donated the profits from over 50 loaves to the foundation.
Marilyn Lowney, Executive Director of Haitian Health Foundation was amazed after receiving a $600 check from Ella along with a note that read “I hope this can help kids like me.”
Ella's donation was later matched by another donor, and in total they helped feed four children.
She says helping people and making their lives better makes what she’s doing special for her.
Meanwhile, Lowney hopes Ella's story will inspire others. “If we all help one person, one family, what a difference we could make in the world.”
Learn more about the Haitian Health Foundation by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.