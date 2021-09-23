(WFSB) – A 10-year-old food critic from western Connecticut recently received a very special honor.

Nicholas Ziccagno of Bethel, better known as “Nicky Zooks” on his YouTube Channel, has been on a mission since the pandemic started.

“I'm determined to help businesses, one review at a time.”

For over a year now, Nicholas has been taking us with him as he eats his way through his hometown and surrounding towns.

2:46 Bright Spot: Local boy eats his way through parts of CT, taking YouTube subscribers with him Wednesday’s Bright Spot tells the story about the true way to the hearts of local businesses, and that is “Nicky Zooks.” This segment is spons…

But the tables were turned on the boy just a week ago.

He was presented with a proclamation by the town of Bethel as their honorary ‘Ambassador of Food.’

The First Selectman recognized Nicky as being the first person in the country to start helping out the food industry at the beginning of the pandemic with his videos.

“Nicky Zooks found a way to assist restaurant and businesses to thrive while going through a very difficult time,” the First Selectman said during the proclamation.

And despite this high honor, Nicky Zooks doesn’t plan to stop any time soon!

He has close to 1,300 subscribers and nearly 85,000 views on his videos, but his dream…

“I hope one day to have my own food show. I really want to be a food critic or a chef.”

You can check out Nicky Zooks on YouTube by clicking here.