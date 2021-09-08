(WFSB) – An incredible update about a local woman’s special mission on the shoreline.
“I came home and I started just to paint, just words on rocks and small pictures and then it kind of grew,” explains Ivette Medina.
She is a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital and for well over a year now has been spending much of her free time painting rocks, hiding them around the state, and posting clues about their whereabouts on her community Facebook group: Shoreline Art Rocks.
“I place rocks all the way from Branford to Old Saybrook, I was in East Haddam and I did a rock there. I will be going up to Litchfield County area to put a rock there. I did one at Sleeping Giant.”
The Facebook page allows Medina to track where the rocks end up, but her latest rock is not one for keeps this time.
The rock, which she hid at Madison Memorials on Labor Day, is one she wants to purposely be passed on from person to person.
It was created in memory of the thirteen American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
In a post, Medina wrote: “If you wish to participate, get the rock, take a picture of what you’re grateful for, post it, and pass the rock along to another.”
Just one day later, a woman by the name of Robin had posted that she found the rock, and that she would be putting it in the hands of a soldier she knew who assisted in bringing home our troops from Afghanistan during the last two weeks of August.
And this kindness campaign is just beginning, but it all started with a gifted woman in Clinton who was looking to spread a little love to anyone willing to look for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.