(WFSB) – The Manchester Public Library been a place the community has been turning to more than ever over the last year.
Librarian Jenn Bartlett has made it her goal to bring the library experience to the public. “Parents are looking for more family time together, people are looking for more ways to disconnect from the technology that we're all on, and to just have better moments, experiences around the table.”
The library offers grab-and-go crafts, virtual story times or a selection of 500 board games, the largest in the state… and it’s all completely free.
Another unique perk: the library began offering a free subscription box service called 'Bookmarked' to readers of all ages.
Bartlett explains “the premise is that you sign up for the box, it has a generally new book in there and it has goodies, in there as well we offer reading lists put together by our reading experts.”
As long as you have a valid CT library card you can sign up for it
Bartlett says the team at Manchester Public Library hopes to continue to give people a reason to visit the library.
