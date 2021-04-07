(WFSB) – Today’s Bright Spot has gone to the dogs.
You may remember Lincoln, the dog who was abandoned in the bitter cold near the Branford Community House back in January.
He was adopted by a vet technician and her family three months ago.
And just this week The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter posted a happy new photo of him.
The animal shelter says Lincoln is in doggy training classes, loves long walks and snuggling with his forever family.
Meanwhile, the Mansfield Drive-in Theatre wants to make your pup part of your plans. The Drive-In started offering ‘dog tickets’ at their showings.
The tickets include a waste bag and treat for your dog. In return, the Mansfield Drive-In asks for an optional $5 donation which goes straight to an animal rescue.
