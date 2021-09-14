(WFSB) – A special race was held in our state to raise awareness and hope for those affected by cancer.
'Lindsay’s Legacy Foundation' was created two years ago to honor the life of Lindsay Barrett of Somers who passed away in 2017 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Her family started the non-profit with the goal of bringing hope to patients, families and researchers who are on their journey to becoming cancer-free.
One of their big events is the “Be Happy” race series, and people from Lindsay’s community, throughout Connecticut and beyond laced up for a third year.
Within the last two years the foundation has raised $25,000, and this year was another big success. Nearly 300 runners turned out at The Villages at Poquonock in Windsor for the Kids race, the 5K and the 10K races.
The money goes to Smilow Cancer Center’s “Closer to Free” program which focuses on innovative cancer treatment and quality care for patients and their families.
“Lindsay’s Legacy” even took their impact a step further and safely designed, built, and delivered face shields to front line doctors, nurses and caretakers who were desperate for PPE last year.
Their efforts also helped support patients at Smilow during the early days of the pandemic as well.
It’s small events like this that prove how big an impact we can truly have on one another, just like Lindsay had on those who knew her.
