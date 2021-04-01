(WFSB) – The Riley Rescue Farm’s efforts to save animals continued with their latest mission.
Just days ago, volunteers saved 18 lambs including 10 babies from being slaughtered.
After the auction, they were brought back to The Riley Rescue Farm where volunteers have been working around the clock to provide them care.
The Riley Rescue Farm is located in Canterbury and was founded by Marla Riley back in 2017.
Her mission is all about rescuing suffering farm animals and providing them with safe, loving homes through rehabilitation and long-term care.
Now these lambs will join over 200 other animals on the 26-acre farm before being brought to animal sanctuaries around the country.
Aside from continuing to save animals, Riley and her team of volunteers are getting ready to welcome kids back to the farm to watch and learn about the animals and reptiles in-person.
They are even creating a small animal center to house the reptile rescues and exotic animals.
As The Riley Farm Rescue continues to expand, so does the need for more volunteers and donations.
If you would like to contribute to their cause head to their website: TheRileyFarmRescue.org
