BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- You know the saying, the true way to someone's heart is through food.
Well, Wednesday’s Bright Spot tells the story about the true way to the hearts of local businesses, and that is “Nicky Zooks.”
Nicholas Ziccagno of Bethel, better known as “Nicky Zooks” on his YouTube channel, has been on a special mission since the pandemic started.
For a year now, the 10-year-old has been taking viewers with him, as he eats his way through Bethel and the surrounding towns, trying out different things, all while giving his subscribers his honest take on it.
What's even more incredible is that Nicky’s reviews run deeper than just ordering food.
He has literally been generating a buzz and giving restaurants a boost, in a time when they can use it most.
“I just want to help them so no more restaurants go out of business,” he said.
Nicky's reviews have also re-introduced how important it is to share in good food and good conversation with your family.
“My dad, he eats most of the food that we get, and we joke about that,” he said.
In fact, he has been able to bond with his father every step of the way, since he's his cameraman.
Plus, the dining duo has no plans on stopping as they continue to build their following.
“We have about 50 restaurants scheduled to do,” Ziccagno said.
As for what Nicky hopes his future will serve him? He says, “I hope one day to have my own food show.”
He added that he wants to be a food critic or a chef one day.
Check out his YouTube channel by clicking here.
