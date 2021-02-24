(WFSB) – The snow is beginning to melt, but before winter set in, some Boy Scout troops in our state took on an amazing feat.
On January 13, there were leaves on the ground outside Charlie Pinto’s home in Manchester.
As any homeowner knows, there are only so many things you can leave alone.
Pinto’s daughter-in-law had been trying to find someone to help the 98-year-old with the lawn cleanup, and when she thought to reach out the Boy Scouts, they answered the call.
Troop 25 Scout Leader Paul Maidment gathered up his troops and they showed up ready to jump into action.
They worked non-stop, raking and bagging about 85 bags of leaves.
Even thought the scouts expected nothing in return for their good deed, Pinto’s son and daughter-in-law bought them pizza, paid the boys, and made a donation to the scout troop, which will help them stay active during the pandemic.
