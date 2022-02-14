SUFFIELD (WFSB) – Not only is it Valentine’s Day, but it’s also ‘National Donor Day,’ and a local couple is proving they are the perfect match in more ways than one.
Last week, Scot Haney read a viewer email on air during the Eyewitness News morning show:
Shoutout to Greg, Helene Boldt’s husband. He gave her the gift of life. In addition to his everyday awesomeness, this past summer [he] donated a kidney to me. He literally saved my life.
Helene had submitted that special Valentine’s Day shoutout to her husband, Greg along with a photo.
The couple from Suffield has been married for 16 years, and they’ve been through it all, including a surgery that would ultimately save her life.
Greg had no idea Helene was writing in a special shoutout, but says it was a very pleasant surprise.
The kind of pleasant surprise Helene must have felt when her husband told her that he wanted to see if he could donate his kidney to her.
Nearly 30 years ago, Helene was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease. “It’s very gradual, and there’s actually five stages of kidney failure,” she explains.
By 2020, she was told she needed a kidney transplant. “The night before my evaluation, Greg’s like ‘Well I can get tested,’ and I was just floored.”
It was a perfect match, and just in time.
Helene’s health was getting down the wire where she would have needed dialysis, and by the time she was getting rolled in for surgery, kidney function was down to just 6%.
But crisis was averted thanks to Greg’s left kidney.
Now Helene will always have a piece of her husband, and the Boldts hope their story encourages others to consider donating life.
“Just remember, you can live with one kidney, and you’re making a huge difference in somebody else’s life if you are able to do it.
For more information on how you can become an organ, and tissue donor, visit: DonateLife.net.
