(WFSB) – A very exciting update for a local dog rescue.
Two months ago, Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield was featured in our Bright Spot segment showcasing the hundreds of volunteers who help guide dogs from across Connecticut and beyond to a brighter life.
Their latest venture literally helps drive home that mission; The “Bark Bus.”
“We’re going to actually use it to transport dogs in North and South Carolina, so dogs down there that would otherwise be euthanized, we’re going to bring up here,” Wendy Dorbindt explains. She is the Fundraising Director for Dog Star Rescue.
Brand new photos give an inside look at all the amazing features the bus is equipped with. From a sink on board to state-of-the-art crates.
“I mean the crates are nothing like you’ve ever seen before for dogs on transport…They’re set up so if the dog has an accident, it won’t sit in the crate. It goes to a retaining container underneath,” says Dobrindt.
And what makes it even more special is the generous donations from the community that helped make it all possible.
The bus will be rolling out to all Dog Star Rescue’s adoption events that are not at their headquarters.
Every Saturday you can meet the pups in person who are hoping for their second chance.
For more information on Dog Star Rescue’s weekly adoption events or how to become a foster, visit www.dogstarrescue.org.
