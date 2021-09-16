Bright Spot: Local dogs receiving love and care from their community

(WFSB) – Animal stories from around the state are pulling at our heartstrings.
Often we hear of pets left without a place to go when their humans encounter an emergency situation, whether it involves their health, or financial state.
That’s where Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter comes in. They take in animals in these situations for residents in Branford and North Branford.
Recently they posted photos of two dogs from two different households that share a common bond: their owners were both in the hospital, and without their owners, they started to become depressed.
So, the shelter staff introduced them and the two hit it off. Ever since they met, they’ve been enjoying each other’s company, taking walks together, sharing meals and even snuggling.
Over in Bloomfield, a sweet dog is getting a new lease on life.
Bloomfield Animal Control found her slowly moving from house to house looking for help, so they took her in. She had been used for breeding and then just dumped.
The pup, now named “Morning Glory” is a fighter and on the road to recovery. Animal Control posted an update on their Facebook page that she is resting and eating again. They also thanked the community for their support and love. “It takes a village, and you are an important part of hers.”
