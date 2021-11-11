(WFSB) – A four generation, family run farm in Connecticut is trying to help Connecticut feed families in need once again this Thanksgiving.
For over 70 years, Miller Farms in Avon has been selling turkeys to families around the country.
‘It’s been 'we're all in this together' mantra and people are stepping up in different way,” says Taryn Miller-Stevens.
Last year, after realizing the financial hardships that so many faced during the pandemic holiday season, Miller farms began their ‘Thankful Turkey’ campaign,
“So, they’re supporting a local family farm and business and they’re giving back to Foodshare families in need.”
And after much success, they were ready to do it all over again this year.
“This year, Foodshare is in need of 55,000 turkeys to feed families at their food banks. We’ve committed 2,900 to them.”
But they are down to the wire to achieve their goal.
“This year is going to still be successful, but the numbers just aren't as big from an engagement point of view. Cost of goods are up for everyone and yet there are still families in need that need to be supported, whether they are homebound, homeless, veterans…” Taryn explains.
The one difference this year? There are more small businesses stepping up to put food on people’s plates.
“Super generous local people that understand that what's happening in their backyard is connected to who they are as people and who they are as a business.”
These partners in giving are committed to anywhere from $400 to $5,000, money which goes to pay directly for turkeys for families in need.
But Taryn says anyone can help.
“Whether it's individuals or businesses, we’re encouraging people to join us as a partner in giving and that means that you'd purchase turkeys directly for families in need on our website.”
The deadline for the partners in giving and the ‘Thankful Turkey’ orders is Monday, November 15th. If you are interested, visit millerfarms.us/.
