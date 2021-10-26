(WFSB) – A local man with a passion for music is putting instruments right into the hands of Connecticut’s youth.
Vincent Rodriguez from New Milford says music has gotten him through these troublesome times, and he hopes it will do the same for our younger generations.
“I’m just trying to do my best. To help children forget the rest.”
So, when his employer, Base Technologies in Bethel gave him and his coworkers $500 to donate back into the community, Vincent knew exactly what he was going to do.
“I’d like to use my money to buy a new guitar for any kid who is interested in playing guitar or plays guitar but for whatever reason is not in the family budget right now,” he explained.
And he did just that. Vincent was able to purchase three Ibanez starter kits. Then he spread the word.
“What I did was I put out a video saying I’m looking for three kids to give a brand-new acoustic guitar to.” But he didn’t want to stop there. “I also said that more money would mean more donations of more guitars for kids.”
Sure enough through the power of social media, people heard Vincent’s plea, and they wanted to help.
“Friends through Facebook started sending me checks, Venmo, PayPal…”
That money has turned into even more guitars ending up in the hands of dozens of youths across our state.
“I just gave away guitar number 82, and I’ve raised about $18,000 so far.”
Vincent now calls this music mission of his “Smiles I Can’t See.”
“…Because when I meet the kids and give them the guitars, usually they’re wearing masks because of the pandemic.”
Others in the community were so moved by the campaign that they decided to help too. Vincent’s friend recently sent him a check for nearly $3,000.
“So, I know I’m going to get to 100, now it’s just a matter of finding the kits and getting these guitars to a home.” And Vincent says he’ll keep doing this as long as he can.
“There can be a lot of future Johnny Cash and Eddie Van Halen that we have to tap into that we just don’t know about.”
