(WFSB) – After months on pause due to the pandemic, marching band are making music again and the Color Guard flags are flying high once more.
For the first time since 2019, The Norwich Free Academy’s Wildcats Marching Band headed back out on the field to compete. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for the past two years… We’re all really excited. We have a lot of energy going into it,” said Jackson Bell, a drum major, before the long-awaited performance.
This past weekend, Norwich Free Academy hosted its 27th Classic Band Competition, featuring bands from across the state and one from Massachusetts.
The theme of the show was ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ fitting to the resilience and patience the students have shown.
“Being able to bounce back after last year, you know not really having a season and getting back out on the field and having a show really means a lot to us,” says Aidan O’Farrell, Wildcat Marching Band drum major. Taina Delva of the Color Guard added “We love what we’re doing. We really love what we’re doing and it’s not a joke. We take this seriously.”
And when you do what you love, you love what you do.
It was a moment that students like Jackson Bell were so proud of. “To look over and see all the marching, the smiling faces, and just know that I'm a part of this is something really amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.