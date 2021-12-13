(WFSB) - It's a follow up to a story we first brought you on 'The Bright Spot' about a small nonprofit that is motivated to provide supplies and funding for animals throughout our state.

Bright Spot: Presents for Paws helps animals across CT (WFSB) – A small non-profit group is giving back to animals in need throughout the state.

Now, she's sharing an update.

Presents for Paws held their annual collection drive on Saturday and this event was the catalyst that kicked off this non-profit organization's mission thirteen years ago.

"Other organizations bring in animals, adopt them out, which is obviously very necessary. We're trying to fill that gap of the things other organizations don't do, so that the ACOs could focus on re-homing the animals," Erin Vivero, founder of Presents for Paws, tells us.

Presents for Paws' annual drive took place once again at two locations in East Haddam, John Gagnon's Pet Resort and Shagbark Lumber and Supply.

Not even the stormy weather could stop people from coming out to contribute to the cause.

The group is still counting donations, so that gives you a little insight how successful this year was.

As of Monday morning, they say they had recorded close to 4,000 pounds of dog food, dog treats, cat food, cat treats, litter, and other miscellaneous items, so it looks like they are well on their way to surpassing last year's collection of 4,000 pounds of food and supplies.

"It just feels so good inside. On the surface, it seems like a simple gesture, but it is so much more to these ACOs and to the animals," Noreen Favreau, head volunteer for Presents for Paws, stated.

"It's really nice to get out into the community and have the community embrace us," Vivero added.

Just as nice as it is for this group to embrace the animals, animal shelters, and its animal control officers, and other pet owners in need.