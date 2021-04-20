(WFSB) – Ivette Medina of Clinton is a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital and found herself in search of some positivity this past year.
She would spend her free time taking walks in her shoreline community and hiking throughout New England.
It was on one of those hikes where she was inspired. “I had climbed Mount Monadnock and at the very top of the summit there was a rock that read, ‘Kindness Rocks,’ Medina said.
She came home that night and started to paint small rocks with words and pictures. Those small stones eventually turned into intricate works of art that she would leave out for others to find.
Medina called her project ‘Shoreline Art Rocks’ and started a Facebook page to share her inspiring words with others. On the page, she leaves clues to where others can find her rocks.
She has left her artwork all the way from Branford to Old Saybrook, East Haddam to Hamden, and soon plans make her mark on Litchfield County too.
Medina says as long as the community continues to want to find her rocks, then she will continue to paint them.
