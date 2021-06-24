(WFSB) – A number of programs within the month have highlighted the incredible wildlife here in our state.
Wild Birds Unlimited, a nature shop in Old Saybrook hosted three events this month.
The purpose of these events is not only to bring awareness to the wildlife around us, but to show the public how vital wildlife rehabbers and volunteers are to our community and ecosystem.
The series kicked off with Pam Meier and the non-profit ‘The Turtle’s Back’ located in Madison. She taught the audience about eight resident turtles in our state, and brought 6-year-old snapping turtle, Tino along for the talk.
Then days later, Pam and Bill Lefferts of ‘Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue’ in Canterbury visited the shoreline to give attendees of the event an up close and personal meeting with their opossum ambassadors, Lavender and Patch.
And the latest program took place this past Saturday featuring Christine Cummings from ‘A Place Called Hope’ in Killingworth.
This non-profit is a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey.
Christine brought some of them with her for on-hand demonstrations all to raise awareness to these amazing creatures.
