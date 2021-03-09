(WFSB) – A local teen dedicated to helping others is being honored in a big way.
Makayla Barstow of Moosup started ‘Makayla’s Mission,’ a project that supports children in Connecticut’s foster care system.
She started making hundreds of care packages to provide comfort to children who may have been forced to leave behind their belongings. The bags included everything from hygiene products, to blankets, stuffed animals, and more.
For her work, Makayla was featured as one of Channel 3’s Everyday Heroes back in July.
Now she is again being recognized for her service to the community. Makayla, a Master Sergeant with the Natchaug River Young Marines of Danielson, was just named ‘Young Marine of the Year’ for Division 1 which includes seven states in the northeast.
Part of this honor includes the job of escorting World War II veterans to Guam and Iwo Jima later this year.
