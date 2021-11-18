(WFSB) – A family in Avon has made it their mission to celebrate their father on Veterans Day each year with an entire day dedicated to him.
“My Dad served 30 plus years in the military. He was actually in the Air Force and the Army and then both reserves, so it has always been a very special day for him,” Dana Barcellos-Allen tells us about her dad, Jerry Allen.
For 8 years now, Jerry’s daughter and daughter-in-law, Kerry have been making Veterans Day extra special by taking him out.
“Freedom isn’t free, but there’s a lot of cool freebies he can take advantage of,” says Dana.
And so, it became this family’s mission to go above and beyond for someone who did so much for our country. They call it ‘Pop’s Best Day.’
“It's taking a really serious day of memorializing him and honoring him for his work and doing something for him that's really fun and gives him a big thrill.”
Each year, Dana and her wife sit down with Jerry and go through all the offerings in and around Avon. Then Jerry picks out what he wants to do.
This year, Dana and Kerry traveled 45 miles and brought the 84-year-old veteran to 15 different spots in just 10 hours.
“He got everything from haircuts, to cookies, from free vegetables from one of our local farms. We ended up doing Chili's for lunch and then we did Bertucci's for dinner. Avon Prime Meats gave away some marinated chicken and then they gave him a bouquet of flowers when he walked through the door.”
And Jerry’s adventures are not only inspiring other military families around the state, but they’re also bridging a connection between generations.
“So many of the vendors and the people who work in some of the stores we go in, they're younger and it's really nice for them to look at my dad and say, 'thank you for your service,' and really sort of be able to see that and kind of have that hit home for them.”
Not only that, but Dana says it has been important for Jerry’s grandson as well.
“My son is really enthusiastic about any hat, but he really loves his grandfather's Army hat that has a special pin on there for service.”
