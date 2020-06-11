MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Everyone is doing their part to help each other out during these times, including a young woman from Middletown who is donating her time and efforts to make masks in memory of her grandparents.
“I know I'm doing it for a good cause and helping people stay safe in these crazy times,” said Maddy Feshler, a 22-year-old graduate school student and an active volunteer in her community.
She can now add “mask maker” to her resume.
“I'll probably spend about 2-3 hours just making masks. It's become more of second-nature almost, so I can make them quickly,” Feshler said.
She also kept her grandmother, Earldine White, in mind when making the masks.
“She was a well-known quilter in the Middletown area. She lived with us in an in-law apartment and she had her own sewing room, and she had a full closet full of fabric and we had a hard time letting go of that when she died,” Feshler said.
Now, 12 years later, that fabric is being put to good use.
It’s also clear that she inherited a bit of her grandmother’s talent too.
“I have her sewing machine, her thread, all of her quilting materials; so one day I was like, I know that masks are needed during this, so I looked up a YouTube video on how to make them,” she said.
That was back in March, and now she’s made over 200 masks and is still going.
She also started selling the masks to raise money for two organizations close to heart, with her grandparents in mind.
Her grandfather, Edward, passed away from dementia and Alzheimer’s two years ago.
“All of the proceeds being split between the Alzheimer’s Association and Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” she said.
She also just started volunteering as a big sister, and was recently matched with a little girl named Eliseana.
To order one of Maddy’s masks, email her at mwfeshler@gmail.com. She asks for a minimum of $5, which will go to Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters Virtual Walk/Run/Ride For Kids’ Sake (June 13 – 20) and the Alzheimer Association’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.