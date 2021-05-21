MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday’s Bright Spot comes from Milford, where a woman has been advocating for service dogs and the people they work with.
“We have a unique bond that not every pet owner has, because they get to leave their dog for some time. But she goes with me everywhere,” said Emily Bump, of Milford.
Three weeks ago, Emily and her service dog Daisy were all over social media after she posted a message of “thanks” to Milford Hospital.
“I was having a lot of kidney pain, which is common for me, so I went to the hospital because I thought I had a kidney stone,” Bump said.
After the latest trip to Milford Hospital, she was overwhelmed with gratitude for how kind and understanding they were regarding Daisy.
“They're always nice and offer a blanket for her to lay on, or if she wants to lay on the floor, which is really sweet, just above and beyond little things like that,” Bump said.
But Daisy's reaction when she saw Emily this time was priceless.
“She was so excited, and she jumped up on the bed to see me and she was just so happy,” Bump described.
She shared a photo on a town Facebook page, along with words of appreciation for the hospital staff.
“It's nice just to have one less thing that I have to be anxious about, like, oh are they going to let my dog in with me, or am I going to have to educate someone and worry that they're not going to be perceptive,” she said. “There are some hospitals that don't know the law, and don't know what a patient's rights are with their service dog.”
Emily, who suffers from fibromyalgia, was matched with Daisy almost five years ago.
“You can kind of say she chose me,” Emily said.
This all happened through New England Lifeline Paws Service Dogs.
“It's hard to walk sometimes and when I'm dizzy. I was like maybe a service dog would be good for me because they have mobility assistance service dogs,” Emily said.
The two have been inseparable since Daisy's job started, which allowed Emily to lean on her physically and emotionally.
“I hold onto her harness and she helps me to feel more stable, so I don't feel like I'm going to fall over,” Emily described. “She's really good at being there for me when I'm feeling upset about something.”
In addition to her 'thank you' message for Milford Hospital, she hopes to get another message out to the public.
“Service dogs are a great help and everyone loves to see them, but they are working and need to do their job, so if you see one respectfully view them from afar and appreciate what they're doing,” she said. “If you work with the public, make sure you're educated on the current laws because there's a lot of misinformation out there.”
For more information on service dogs, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.