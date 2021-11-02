MERIDEN (WFSB) – This year marked a very special birthday for a local World War II veteran.
Henry Muszinsky of Meriden celebrated turning 102-years-old.
For over two decades, Henry has been a member of the ‘Antique Veterans,’ a volunteer-run Honor Guard based in Meriden.
The crew is made up of individuals who have served our country at one time or another.
Even long after they answered the call for their country, the ‘Antique Vets’ continue to ensure their fallen brothers and sisters are laid to rest with the dignity and honor they deserve.
Now at 102-years-old, Henry is the oldest living member of the ‘Antique Veterans.’
And this year’s birthday was commemorated in an extra special way.
In addition to cake, the Mayor of Meriden came out to issue a proclamation for the World War II Air Force veteran.
It was something Henry was lucky enough to experience twice in his life, the first two years ago when he turned 100.
The ‘Antique Veterans’ are always looking for younger veterans to help them continue their mission. If you are an active duty or honorably discharged veteran, click here.
