(WFSB) – Thursday marked a special milestone for our friend Renee DiNino and her furry friend.
The rescue dog, Luke is celebrating his 10th birthday.
Renee’s followers are no stranger to the adorable photos and videos she posts of Luciano DiNino, better know as ‘Luke the Shep.’
And recently she even started a bucket list for her boy, after he was diagnosed with Degenerative Myelopathy in his back legs.
The terrible disease has made it difficult for the 10-year-old pup to walk, but he is nowhere near losing his beautiful, silly spirit which is clear in all the smiling photos.
But Luke has done more than fill the hearts of his humans, he also captured the public’s heart when he became an honorary K9 officer in Branford this summer.
“How do you payback someone who has done so much for your community of police officers, K9 handlers, and the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter? You make her German Shepherd an honorary K9 for the day,” says Sergeant Melissa Carney with the Branford Police Department.
Lieutenant Governor, Susan Bysiewicz was also there for the special moment. “It’s also a treat to be here on this exciting day for Luciano, or Luke as he gets to live his K9 dreams as a K9 officer with the Branford Police Department.”
And as cameras were rolling, and tails were wagging, Luke became an official top dog.
