(WFSB) – One year later, and a Manchester teen is continuing his mission of helping struggling parents in his community.
Last Summer, Kyle Zingler was featured in our “Bright Spot” segment telling us about his desire to make a difference. “Community has always been an important piece in my life and with the current crisis I was trying to think of some way I could give back.”
He noticed a great need for diapers and created the “Gentle Love Diaper Pantry” with a group of other high school students in town.
The goal of the group is to address the unequal access to diapers and connect families who face economic barriers with these and other baby essentials. “It’s definitely a basic need that is often overlooked and not addressed,” Zingler explained.
Channel 3 was there when the group held their first event: a diaper drive at Manchester High School. “It’s hard to believe that over a year ago we hosted our first drive which collected 17,000 diapers for families in need within our community.”
Fast forward to today, Zingler is at the helm of a full-scale, youth-led, non-profit organization that has been receiving donations not just from local communities but national big name companies like ‘Earth Mama’ and ‘Hello Bello’ too.
“We have distributed over 68,000 diapers, and 60,000 wipes to low-income, marginalized families...”
And according to Zingler, this is just the beginning. “We recognize that we are only scratching the surface of the actual need…” But there's still a great need.
“We are really looking forward to getting more diapers out into the community and touching more hearts in the process.”
If you are looking to help with Kyle Zingler’s mission, visit their website GentleLoveDiaperPantry.org.
