(WFSB) – Christmas is still months away, but a local tree farm is already spreading some holiday joy.
Back on April 18th at Dzen’s Tree Farm in South Windsor, reindeers Tuukka and Belle had a baby boy named Rudy.
His birth marked the first time a reindeer was born in Connecticut in over 20 years.
All those on the farm have watched him grow over the last three months, and now they’re sharing Rudy with the world.
This Sunday from 10a.m. to 2p.m. families have the chance to meet the reindeer in person.
It’s part of Dzen’s ‘Open House and Food Drive’ to benefit the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.
All visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation that will go directly towards helping those in need.
And a very special guest from the North Pole is stopping by as well.
Visit Dzen’s Tree Farm’s Facebook page for more details.
