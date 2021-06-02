(WFSB) – Communities around Connecticut paid tribute to fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.
On Monday at 3pm, people throughout the country answered the call to take part in a National Moment of Remembrance, playing “Taps” to honor fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom.
That included a local Vietnam veteran Peter Galgano who stood outside his front porch playing the somber 24-note bugle call.
Other groups all around the state also took part in this special tribute.
The Antique Veterans Honor Guard of Meriden stood side-by-side honoring their fellow soldiers with and their bugle and a 21-gun salute.
And a touching ceremony was held prior to Rocky Hill’s Memorial Day parade. All members of the Fire Department lined the driveway of Ferry Park, honoring the department’s late Fire Chiefs by reading each name, striking the fire bell, and laying a wreath in the river.
