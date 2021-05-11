(WFSB) – An important health effort is underway in New Haven helping moms and babies in low-income communities.
At Yale New Haven Hospital each month, hundreds of babies are born to low-income families. “The economic impact on families to just get a simple weight check or blood pressure check is enormous,” says Dr. Leslie Sude, a pediatrics doctor at the hospital.
When paired with the pandemic, health experts were also concerned about families, specifically post-partum mothers and their newborn babies, not having access to the transportation they typically rely on to get the healthcare they need.
That’s where the Yale Community Health Van came into play. The van has been in existence since 1993, but for the last year, it has helped serve moms and babies of the Greater New Haven area in-person.
“They’ve really concentrated in the Hamden, New Haven, West Haven, East Haven area, particularly for this endeavor,” explains Lou Gianquinto, President of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT.
The mobile unit was made possible by a partnership between the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, Yale New Haven Hospital and The March of Dimes.
To date, the Yale Community Health Van has made over 650 visits.
Dr. Sude says pandemic or not, she hopes mobile health services like this one will "become integral to the way we conceptualize healthcare delivery in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.