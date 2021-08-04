(WFSB) – A musician playing for the whales at Mystic Aquarium is making quite the splash on social media.
A few weeks back this video surfaced of Kevin Lowther, who goes by the name “Big Lux,” treating the belugas Juno, Kela, and Natasha to a private performance.
“I tell people when I'm performing, I try and create a magic moment for the crowd, however that happens. And this, I didn't even have to work to make that magic happen. The whole thing just felt electric!”
The beluga whales appear swam over and became completely entranced by his music.
A native of Rhode Island, Lowther picked up the violin when he was seven years old, but it was in overseas where he got his professional start, and his stage name.
“I was in the Army and stationed in Korea, and they say 'Lux' for everything. So, they took out the Lowther and called me "Big Lux."
After serving his country for 13 years, “Big Lux” returned to the ocean state and realized he could make a living off his talent, which eventually led him to this performance in Mystic.
“They kind-of roped off the area around the whale enclosure and basically just had me play for about 30 minutes for the whales. And so, we were just trying different stuff out to see what kind of music they liked.”
When all was said and done, it was a classic jig which elicited the magical moment seen around the world.
“It was absolutely surreal. There's something different about being able to look deep into some of these animals' eyes as they're just focused on you… You feel like you have some kind of really intimate connection with them.”
And it was a ‘whale of a tale’ for the near 50 onlookers who were lucky enough to witness it too.
The video has been shared hundreds of thousands of times since the performance. You can watch it on Mystic Aquarium’s Instagram by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.