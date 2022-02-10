MYSTIC (WFSB) – Over the weekend, a seal pup was spotted on Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island.
Mystic Aquarium’s Animal rescue team responded and began monitoring the pup’s health.
After two days, they determined it was healthy, and watched it return on its own back to the ocean.
But there are other seals who haven’t been able to go back yet… like Clara.
The 7-year-old seal lion has spent a most of her life at Mystic, working with her trainer, Courtney.
Over the years, the two have built a strong bond, and thanks to Courtney’s persistent work at strengthening their relationship, Clara is now aware of all she is capable of.
In a video posted to the aquarium’s social media pages, Clara shows off her vocals, her agility and of course her camera-readiness as she flashes a big grin!
If you ever happen to come across a seal on the beach, do not touch, feed, or attempt to help. Experts say to stay 150-feet away and call the Aquarium Stranding Hotline - (860) 572-5955 Ext. 107
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.