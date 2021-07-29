(WFSB) – Amazing people in the community are stepping up to help their fellow neighbors in big ways, and these are just some of the standouts from Southington.
The town’s Community Services has been proudly acknowledging local acts of service, and just weeks ago they shared the great news about a donation from Southington Public Schools and the Board of Education. They contributed 364 pounds of fresh produce and dairy products.
Next, a group of young girls came up with a way to raise money for others.
They opened a lemonade stand and collected $156 dollars to purchase items for their local food pantry. That amounted to 71 pounds of non-perishable food.
It didn’t stop there. A young man dedicated his confirmation project for The Church of St. Dominic to collecting even more non-perishable food items. He dropped off 127 pounds this month.
Then instead of having a birthday party, Ryan from Southington held a food drive, also to benefit the food pantry. His birthday gift amounted to 498 pounds of food items and a $250 cash donation.
If you are looking to give back like these Connecticut residents, ‘St. Paul’s Little Free Pantry’ officially launched on Tuesday. It is available to the entire Southington community. Residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable food items, hygiene products and paper items for their neighbors in need.
