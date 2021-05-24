(WFSB) – A woman in Newington has been busy during the pandemic doing something extra special for veterans.
Longtime resident Jackie Landry is a proud military mom of two sons. “One was in the Air Force, the other was in the Army, and it’s a big incentive why I went to the vets,” she explains.
Landry began crocheting prayer shawls and lap blankets and dropping them off at the Veterans Affairs hospital in town.
She called her cause ‘Warmth and Comfort for Vets’ and posted her creations to the ‘Buy Nothing Newington’ Facebook group page in hopes of finding more supplies.
In no time, Landry began to feel the support of community. People began leavings bags of yarn on their front porches or even her own to use.
But that’s not all. Each blanket costs her between $15-$20 to make, but those expenses were quickly covered by other neighbors looking to help.
So far Landry has been able to make 140 lap blankets for veterans, and now has a whole crew to help her keep the cause going.
