(WFSB) – Today’s Bright Spot calls for celebration.
Antoinette Davis from Newtown reached an incredible milestone, turning 110 years old.
Born on February 29th, 1911, Davis is a leap year baby but she plans to celebrate her birthday on March 1st.
Scot Haney gave a special shoutout on WFSB This Morning featuring a photo of Davis and her great-great granddaughter.
