(WFSB) – A newly formed non-profit has made it its mission to help a vulnerable population in Connecticut.
Senior Wishes CT came on the scene just about six months ago with a deep desire of giving back.
“We just want to help as many people as we can and give them a little bit of breathing room,” says Christine Brown, the co-founder of Senior Wishes CT.
Typically, the group tries to fulfill the wishes of seniors who are living on less than Medicare, and do not have enough money to cover essentials, like groceries, bills, repairs, and health insurance.
“This is a portion of society who have these really full, fulfilling lives. Now are living in like 200-square-foot homes in a community and are just day-to-day hoping to survive.”
The group which is 100% volunteer-run takes wishes from all around the state.
“We've partnered with a lot of the housing authorities here in Connecticut and they're getting the information out to their residents. So, a lot of the wishes are coming that way,” adds Traci O’Brien, Senior Wishes CT’s co-founder and President.
The requests they receive may seem very simple to many, like cell phones, food, even just a walker.
“A set of pots and pans, she wanted to do some batch cooking. Then we have another woman, she needs some personal items. She had lost a lot of weight and needed some undergarments.”
But these very personal, small requests mean a lot and go a long way.
“They're just so grateful, not matter how small the wish may seem to us. That's our goal: it's not to be ‘end of life wishes.’ We want to grant living wishes to make people's lives more comfortable today,” Traci explains.
And to Christine, there is no better reward than helping others.
“I can't tell you the feeling of being able to go into someone's home with a gift where there's nothing expected in return… Like we are literally just giving.”
If you would like to apply for a wish, or submit a nomination to Senior Wishes CT, visit SeniorWishesCT.org.
