(WFSB) – Monday kicked off the first full week of school for most students across the state, but for one high school, this week marks a very special milestone.
Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford is celebrating being open for six decades.
“It’s just a marvelous thing to think about 60 years of legacy to live and build upon and move forward,” says Michael Dolan, Northwest Catholic High School’s President.
“We have a great opportunity to grow the school, we have all sorts of new faculty and staff members that have come on board, and there’s a new energy and vitality in the program.”
And that’s not all the school is celebrating: Student enrollment is up once again, which will only add to its network of 8,000 alumni.
As Northwest Catholic marks 60 years, another addition is being added outside the school. They’ve re-dedicated the Irene Dower Bourret Memorial Entrance.
“It was in poor repair after just a few years due to the weather and whatnot, and we asked donors to come in and they came through.”
The school is adding inscribed pavers to the walkway, which has become the perfect way to memorialize a path of generations of families who’ve walked there before.
“Now when they walk in, everyone is looking down to see who do they know, who do they remember.”
And the pavers are available for purchase.
