(WFSB) – A four-legged officer is making a difference in her community one paw at a time.
Chase has been with the Groton Police Department since September alongside her human partner Officer Heather McClelland.
She was the first of four dogs fully donated to police departments in Connecticut by ‘Puppies Behind Bars.’
This non-profit group based in Manhattan trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans, first responders, and even explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.
Now K9 Chase and Officer McClelland are part of community outreach, helping bridge the gap between police and the people they serve. “We just like to get out into the community and talk to people and give them a chance to meet Chase and hang out with her,” Ofc. McClelland says.
They make special visits all over town, from senior centers to special local events.
Chase even helps her partner teach D.A.R.E. classes at the local elementary schools, and more recently they’ve been paying special visits to first responders and hospital workers too.
