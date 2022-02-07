OLD SAYBROOK (WFSB) – The shoreline may not have as much snow as a week ago, but that didn’t stop the town of Old Saybrook from making a snow-packed Sunday filled with fun for lots of families.
When Winter Storm Bobby became a sure thing in the forecast, The Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation Department was excited and ready for their 3rd Annual Snowman Building Championship on the town green.
“For 3 years we've been trying to run this event and usually there's just green grass and no snow,” says Jonathan Paradis, Assistant Director of Old Saybrook Parks and Rec.
But due to the intensity of the storm and safety concerns, the event was moved to this past weekend.
Local resident, Eric Lintelmann owns a large snow company and has been part of the event since it started back in 2018. “He said, can I make a huge hill or do something on one of the parks, and I said well, that's perfect why don't we make a fun competition out of it,” Jonathan explains.
Eric was out on the town green in 20° weather for 16 hours blowing snow that first year, and this year was no exception.
The competition included 20 registered teams, each made up of four ‘snow engineers.’
“Grandparents signed up with their grandchildren, there were friends that got together, there were neighbors competing against neighbors.”
At the end of the 30-minute competition, one team was given the coveted title, ‘Best in Snow.’
“They're judged on creativity, ingenuity, construction, and overall appearance.”
The winner this year was team “Fun in the Sun” followed by “Snow Poke” in second and third place went to “Better Luck Next Year.”
But many spectators considered themselves lucky, between the winter entertainment and the free hot chocolate from the Lion’s Club.
“…which was nice for all the kids and families. [And] one of our local restaurants, TJ's Pizza donated gift cards for our prizes.”
