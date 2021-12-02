(WFSB) – A nine-year-old in Glastonbury is getting national recognition for his efforts to help kids in need.
For the last 6 years, Oliver has been collecting pajamas during the holiday season.
“It’s for kids in need who don’t have the stuff that other kids do,” he told Channel 3.
His mission started with his preschool teacher who participated in the ‘Pajama Project.’ “He came home one day, and he mentioned that his teacher had asked all the kids to bring in a pair of pajamas,” Oliver’s mom, Danielle Paquin explains.
When he learned the reason behind the donation, Oliver knew he wanted to help. “It really bothered him that there were other kids his age that didn't have a clean pair of pajamas to go to sleep in, or even pajamas that fit.”
So, with the help of family, friends and even strangers he came across in stores, Oliver collected 122 pairs of pajamas to bring in to his Pre-K class.
However, the following year after realizing no one else in the elementary school was doing it, Oliver decided to keep collecting on his own. Since then his collection totals have doubled or even tripled.
This year, Oliver’s goal is larger than any other: 6,500 pairs of pajamas, but his deadline of December 14th is fast approaching.
There are close to 30 collection sites across the state, some at local businesses who wanted to help, and even one large pod in Oliver’s driveway.
All the pajamas will be distributed to various organizations like Department of Children and Families, Kleinberg Family Services, Catholic charities, and even local schools.
Oliver was able to bring together an entire community to make a difference, one set of pajamas at a time. “I think people are always looking for ways to help, they just don't know where to help and he's giving people that vehicle.”
Oliver is looking for complete pajama sets (tops and bottoms) or onesies that are brand new, in sizes newborn all the way through adult 3XL.
The deadline to get pajamas to Oliver is December 14, 2021.
Pajamas can be sent to:
- Oliver’s Pajama Project
31 Karen Lee Rd
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Monetary donations can be made here:
https://givebutter.com/OliversPajamaProject
Visit Oliver’s Facebook page for more information.
