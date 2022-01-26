(WFSB) – Two parents in Rhode Island used a little craftiness and a lot of creativity to help their daughter prepare for crazy hair day at school even though she has lost all of hers.
Like many kids at an early age, 5-year-old Piper Behan and her big brother, Eli love playing together. But unlike most kids, Piper has lost her hair twice.
"She had hair until she was about two. We started seeing some patches. We didn't know what it was," Piper’s mom, Amanda Gowen explains.
She says Hand, Foot and Mouth disease may have been the cause. "They just said it could affect the autoimmune response and change things from there."
Piper started school this year, and despite some worries as to how other kids may perceive her, both mom and her dad, Josh Behan knew she could handle it. "She's a spunky happy little kid." "Yeah, she's super confident," added dad.
In fact, they tell us their daughter prefers having her head this way, but when ‘Wacky Hair Day’ came up at school, Piper and her family weren’t going to let her miss out.
Using dozens of giant gems and stick-ons her parents went to work to ‘bedazzle’ her head.
"I just kind of started making shapes on her head and before we knew it, we covered her whole head."
Piper showed up to school excited to sport her sparkling designs and when she arrived, her head was all the rage!
"She was getting comments all over the place, which was really fun," Amanda tells Channel 3. "People from all over town were commenting for like days after, weeks after."
And at such young age, Piper’s positivity and ability to be comfortable in her own skin is proving to be a lesson so many others can learn from.
