(WFSB) – A special art exhibit in the Brass City opens Thursday honoring the patriotism inspired from one of America’s darkest days.
This September 11th will mark 20 years since the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
After that day, Robert Carley of Darien set off across the country to find and photograph the ways fellow Americans were paying tribute.
Now two decades and tens of thousands of photos later Robert has gathered a unique collection of our stars and stripes represented on everything from mailboxes, painted barns, silos, even an entire home!
“That’s a great metaphor. We all live under the same roof and we all should learn to live together,” Robert says.
These photos inspired him to start his very own tribute.
Robert began creating flags out of disposable, everyday objects: egg cartons, paint tray liners, tires, water bottles and even all the face masks he used over the past year.
“I had friends help me paint them and a nice friend sewed in the stars, so it actually looks quite like a quilt.”
Now his work will be on display at Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum from July 8th through September 12th.
Robert hopes it can serve as an important reminder: “We have a lot to be proud of, and a lot to be grateful for living in this country…Hopefully it’ll make them realize what we went through and treat each other better.”
If you would like to learn more about the exhibit, click here.
