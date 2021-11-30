SIMSBURY (WFSB) – A local school channeled the spirit of the holiday season in a creative way to show how thankful they are this year.
Before leaving for Thanksgiving break, Westminster School in Simsbury put their gratitude on full display, quite literally.
Students and faculty each filled a post-it note with messages of love, appreciation, kindness and positivity.
The notes were then arranged to fill the wall of windows all along the school's Armour Academic Center.
