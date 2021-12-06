(WFSB) – A small non-profit group is giving back to animals in need throughout the state.
Presents for Paws out of East Haddam has made it its mission to "serve those without a voice through donor-provided supplies and funding," which they hope will facilitate the adoption of shelter animals, as well as spread awareness.
“We can't afford much. We're a very small organization, but we do what we can,” says Erin Vivero, the Founder of Presents for Paws.
Vivero was inspired to do what she could after a meeting with an East Haven Animal Control officer and their rescue husky named ‘Simba’ back in 2008.
“We started talking about the struggles that a lot of these animal shelters face, even when they have supportive towns, supplies like food, phones, or the fun things like toys because the animals get very depressed.”
That’s when the non-profit was born.
“Other organizations bring in animals, adopt them out which is obviously very necessary. We're trying to fill that gap of the things other organizations don't do, so that the ACOs could focus on re-homing the animals or working on the emotional and physical needs of them so that they would be more inclined to be re-homed.”
Since holding their first collection drive 13 years ago, Presents for Paws has donated over 10,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to animal shelters across our state, and according to Vivero, even across the country.
“There have been times where our donations have gone further when there were crisis and that we were able to afford to send them out.”
Donations were sent to places including: Santa Barbara, Texas after Hurricane Harvey, Springfield, MA after the June 1st tornado and Long Island.
Noreen Favreau, the Head Volunteer at Presents for Paws, explains another reason why the non-profit works so hard to collect throughout the year.
“Some people are food insecure for themselves which also means they're food insecure for their pets.”
And in these situations, some communities will reach out to the animal shelters to see if they have extra food.
Along with the food drives, there’s a new project Presents for Paws has recently taken on...
Watch Bright Spot on Eyewitness News this Tuesday at 4:55pm.
Learn more about Presents for Paws at PresentsforPaws.org/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.