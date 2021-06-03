(WFSB) – The kick off to Pride Month is in full swing around New England.
Spectacular rainbow colors illuminate the Rhode Island State House.
Back here in Connecticut, the symbolic rainbow flag was raised Tuesday at the State Capitol and to usher in the start of this year’s Month of Pride celebrations, Governor Lamont signed the ‘Parentage Act’ which prevents discrimination against LGBTQ couples who want to legally adopt a child.
The show of support continues with The Hartford Stag sign on the Tower Building in downtown Hartford prominently displaying a colorful rainbow scheme through next Tuesday. And for the entire month a pride banner will hang outside the company’s home office building.
Finally, over in Southington the community came together to create a rainbow crosswalk at the corner of the town green. It was designed by Mary DeCroce, Executive Director of Southington Community Cultural Arts.
The vibrant colored display brings in families from all over the state who stop to check it out and snap a photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.