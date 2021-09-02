(WFSB) – A special project is helping raise funds for a local non-profit that is helping better the lives of the visually impaired.
September is National Guide Dog month and Connecticut is home to one of the leading guide dog breeding and training organizations in the country: Fidelco.
Last year, the organization marked its 60th anniversary and its 40th guide dog.
And that number will only continue to grow as Fidelco continues to carry out its life-changing mission of partnering their German Shepherd guide dogs with those who are visually impaired.
However, the whole process from start to finish is a costly endeavor that relies greatly on donations.
The latest fundraiser, a 2022 Fidelco calendar photo contest helped raise over $33,000 so far.
And this money will help support all that is involved in raising these guide dogs before they’re out in the world improving the lives of their human counterparts.
You can pre-order the 2022 Fidelco calendars at Fidelco.org
