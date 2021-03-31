(WFSB) – A rescue horse in East Hampton is delivering smiles and finding purpose in his newest role.
Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue is a non-profit that’s known for their efforts of giving draft horses a new lease on life.
Each day their volunteers care for these animals, provide them a place of refuge to feel safe and to heal whether it be from an injury, or in some cases abuse.
One of their horses named Marshmellow just turned 30 years old. He has arthritis and is no longer able to do anything taxing to his body like physical work or riding, but being inactive can also be detrimental to his health.
That’s when volunteers came up with the idea to appoint Marshmellow as the rescue’s “mailman.”
Marshmellow walks to the mailbox each day accessorized with his own mail carrier bag created by one of the volunteers.
His first day on the job was in late March and volunteers say he really seems to be enjoying the new role.
You can learn more about Marshmellow and the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue here.
