(WFSB) – A tiny hamster in Bristol has a second chance at life as a big part of the city’s team!
Meet the newest member of the Bristol Public Works: Gizmo!
“You're not allowed to have animals in a municipality here in Bristol,” Lindsey Rivers explains. She is the Public Works Analyst. But a special exception was made after an unlikely discovery over the winter.
“One of our guys was doing a bulk pickup on one of the coldest days of the year, it was probably 10 degrees out that morning… and he went to go throw an animal cage away, but when he went to go throw it in the back of the rubbish truck, she popped her head out of the bedding.”
Gizmo was in poor condition. Her eyes were frozen shut, and it took her about two weeks to settle in and learn to trust those caring for her.
Now, “she's like our little mascot. She's on our Public Works page teaching people what to do right, what not to do. She does all of our outreach in the schools now. She's always part of the recycling program,” says Rivers.
In fact, Gizmo became so popular that she now has her own Facebook and Instagram accounts where her followers can get daily updates.
Her impact isn’t just on her team, but the little hamster has had quite the effect on her community.
“We had a book collection for instance. I put her on a stack of books and then a ton of people donated stuff. They paid attention to it, shared it!”
Rivers says it was fate that her team was there that day to save Gizmo, and the little hamster has become the face of the Public Works.
