(WFSB) – The team at Riley Rescue Farm is getting ready to hold a special summer program for children.
On two days in July and August, the farm is hosting a “Fun Day.” Kids of all ages can head to Canterbury to learn about reptiles with Marla Riley, the farm’s founder, and president. They’ll also hear a story, do a craft, and learn about the horses.
“We're very excited to offer these in-person events which is going to be wonderful since it has been a tough year-and-a-half. It'll be fun to get together with kids and families in person,” Riley says.
In the meantime, progress is still being made on a small animal center which will house reptile rescues and other exotic animals. The hope is to raise enough funds to purchase a scale for their animal hospital inside that center.
If you would like to help the cause, or if you’re interested in the ‘Fun Day’ program, visit www.therileyfarmrescue.org.
