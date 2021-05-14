VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The high school sports teams in Vernon have even more fans than they realized.
Channel 3’s Bright Spot, sponsored by Connecticut Lighting Centers, headed to the town as part of its 20 Towns in Twenty Days event.
The fandom is all thanks to a little creativity and some technology.
“Anything we can do to promote our programs is a positive thing, so this is just one other way,” said Jeff Farrell, athletic director, Rockville High School.
Even though there has been a limit on spectators at their games, Rockville High School figured out a way to bring the games live to any of their fans anywhere in the world.
“This is a good alternative for our families and for the community,” Farrell said.
For several months now, Farrell said they have been streaming their games live on YouTube.
“We use a program called 'Huddle,'” he explained. “A lot of our teams, football, lacrosse, uses it. Volleyball will use it and Huddle was offering a package deal which included a camera for your gym. So, we signed up for that.”
The camera, which has been capturing their junior varsity and varsity sports, was also catching a lot of the community's attention too.
“Sometimes I'll turn it on during the game when I’m in the gym and you'll see 100 people watching the game,” Farrell said. “It's nice to see people are still supporting and want to be there.”
They recently passed the 1,000-subscriber benchmark.
“We can stream from a mobile device outside,” Farrell said.
In addition to the accessibility, Rockville High's athletic YouTube channel also serves as a useful playback tool for their teams.
“I see a lot of kids that, they get done playing, they change and they're on their phones watching the game back,” Farrell said. “The coaches love it too because they can do the same thing and coach them while watching the film.”
Farrell also believes the newfound option will be there to stay.
“Even when we're back to normal, this is something we'll still continue to do because there are people out of state, there are people overseas,” he said.
Search for "RHS Athletics" on YouTube to find their account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.